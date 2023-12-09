Unai Emery isn’t fondly remembered by Arsenal supporters but we reckon any Gunner would be able to name the starting XI from his first game in charge back in 2018. Can you?

Emery succeeded Arsene Wenger at the Emirates and couldn’t have faced a tougher opponent first up; Premier League champions Manchester City.

And, despite some of the Gunners XI acquitting themselves well, City eased to a 2-0 victory to leave everybody in no doubt about the scale of the rebuild needed to make Arsenal one of the best sides in the country.

“The result was 2-0 but I think on the pitch over the 90 minutes we were getting better,” Emery said.

“The first half we didn’t play like we wanted. We spoke at half-time about taking more responsibility for the second half, to do a little more. We wanted to build with the ball and break their lines. I think in the second half we played more like we want.”

The former Sevilla and PSG boss enjoyed the Emirates atmosphere. “We wanted to start here with our supporters. We wanted to show our performance but it is clear against Manchester City we could not give them this win. But I think here we are going to feel very well.”

Emery’s reign at Arsenal was ultimately an unhappy one but, with the Spaniard back in the Premier League with Aston Villa, perhaps some Gunners will start to re-evaluate their former boss.

And we’re asking you to name the starting XI Emery named for his Arsenal bow. 01:58 is the score to beat from the Planet Football office.

