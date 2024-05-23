Can you name Aston Villa’s top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

Aston Villa have been part of the Premier League for the vast majority of the last 30 years – but can you name their top goalscorer from every top-flight campaign since the competition’s inception?

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name them all, with only the number of goals given as a clue. We’re expecting Holte End regulars to get full marks, but there are still a rogue name or two here that might catch you out.

If this makes you want to give another quiz a go, why not try and name Aston Villa’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Aston Villa?