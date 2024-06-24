Can you name Barcelona’s top ‘not Messi’ scorer for every season since 2000?

Lionel Messi was Barcelona’s top scorer in 11 out of the 12 seasons between 2009 and 2021 – but can you name their top scorer for every campaign this millennium not including the Argentina international?

However, despite him still wowing the footballing world on a weekly basis, Messi isn’t the only great forward that Barcelona have boasted in the 21st century – as the names in this quiz attest.

The lure of Barcelona, both the city and the club, has attracted the cream of attacking talent across the world and many of them have delivered on their promise to bang in the goals for the La Liga giants.

You should still be getting 100% on this even without the Messi gimmes so kudos only really comes in doing it ridiculously fast.

So rack your brains. We’ve given you the season and the number of goals as your only clues and 15 minutes to complete this task.

