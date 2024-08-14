Can you name the Barcelona XI from their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in 2020?

It’s a game that has its own Wikipedia page, but Barcelona fans still shudder at the memory of their 8-2 humbling by Bayern Munich in August 2020. Can you name their XI from their Champions League quarter-final hammering?

Bayern scored four times in the first half, added another quartet in the second, and could easily have netted more against a shell-shocked and shambolic Barca side whose defensive errors were too numerous to recount.

Before the game, one Barcelona player proclaimed that Bayern would be facing “the best team in the world”. He was not just eating those ill-chosen words but choking on them afterwards.

We’d like you to name the Barca XI from their historic defeat in Lisbon four years ago and the number of household names in their line-up means you’ll have every chance of posting a strong score.

