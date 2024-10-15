Can you name Barcelona’s top 20 appearance makers since 1990?

Few clubs evoke as much emotion as the Catalan giants Barcelona – but can you name their 20 highest appearance makers since 1990?

It’s, therefore, no surprise that so many players never want to leave Camp Nou and, considering how successful the club is, why would you? It’s not like many players who depart the club go on to better things after all.

The history of the club runs deep throughout the 20th century, with legendary figures like Miguel, Guillermo Amor, and Andoni Zubizarreta all high up on the club’s all-time appearance makers.

Yet the club’s most successful era has come since 1990, a period which has seen some of the most notable names in European football – both homegrown and foreign bought – play most of their career in Catalonia.

But can you name all 20 of the club’s highest appearance makers who made their debut from 1990 onwards? Some should be easy, but others will be a lot harder to recall if you’re not a diehard Barca fan.

The time in the office to beat is 16/20, but you’ve got 15 minutes to see if you can remember all of the names and an asterisk denotes a player that’s still with the club. We reckon you can easily beat our score.

