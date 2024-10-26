On 19 November, 2005, Barcelona embarrassed rivals Real Madrid with a comfortable 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Frank Rijkaard’s side took the lead in the 15th minute before their No.10 stole the show, scoring two goals in the second half and later receiving a standing ovation from the Madrid fans.

Barcelona went on to win La Liga and the Champions League at the end of the 2005-06 season, but we’re asking you to name Rijkaard’s Xl from that win over Madrid.

