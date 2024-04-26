Can you name the 30 biggest football stadiums in England?

England is home to some of the biggest and best football stadiums in the world – but can you name the 30 largest across the country?

From the national stadium through the Premier League’s imposing arenas to clubs in the lower reaches of the EFL, few nations boast England’s sheer number and depth of large stadia.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to complete our quest of naming the 30 biggest. We’ve also allowed you to name the stadium or the club that plays there. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 24/30.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, you might want to try our challenge of naming the 50 biggest stadiums across Europe. It’s very tricky.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win the English league title?