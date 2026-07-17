The 1994 World Cup wasn’t the most memorable football match of all-time but we reckon all fans of a certain age could name the winning Brazil XI in their sleep. Can you?

Brazil went into the 1994 finals in the United States desperate to end a 24-year wait to lift the famous trophy and some critics would claim they compromised their attacking principles to do so.

But Brazil still possessed a host of attacking talents that produced moments of inspiration to drag the Selecao past the hosts, Netherlands and Sweden into the showpiece final.

Italy were Brazil’s opponents, just like they were in 1970, but the match in the Rose Bowl was the opposite of an attacking spectacle as caution and searing heat inhibited both sides.

A goalless 120 minutes meant the World Cup was decided by a penalty shoot-out for the first time and Italy’s talisman Roberto Baggio became the fall guy with his infamous skied penalty.

Despite the paucity of the final, Brazil were worthy victors of a sparkling tournament and we’re asking you to name their starting XI from that famous afternoon in California.

The score to beat from our office is 02:55 and it’s a score that’s very beatable if you know your stuff.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try and name every Brazilian to score 10+ Champions League goals?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every country to compete at a FIFA World Cup?