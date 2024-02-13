Can you name Carlo Ancelotti’s 25 most-used players in his career?

Carlo Ancelotti has worked as a football manager for over two decades and in that time he’s been blessed to call upon some legendary players at some of Europe’s elite clubs – Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG…

Ancelotti has also won over 25 trophies in his career, including four Champions Leagues, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

But do you know who his most trusted lieutenants have been across that glittering career? We’re asking you to name the 25 players to have made the most appearances under the Italian coach, across all his clubs and in all competitions.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to get them all, with the total number of appearances as the clue. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 23/25. An asterisk denotes that the player in question still works under Ancelotti.

