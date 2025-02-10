Can you name Carlo Ancelotti’s 25 most-used players at Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as manager of Real Madrid – but can you name the 25 players he used the most during his two spells at the club?

Ancelotti took charge of Madrid between 2013 and 2015, ending the club’s long wait for their 10th Champions League triumph, before returning six years later and adding a further two European Cups to his name.

Established as one of the best managers of all time, the Italian has been blessed with a plethora of world-class players at Madrid, and we’d like you to name the ones he’s used the most.

Listed by the total number of appearances, an asterisk denotes the player in question still plays for Madrid. You have 15 minutes to complete our challenge.

