Can you name Chelsea’s 25 most expensive sales in history?

Chelsea have made several blockbuster signings over the years, but what about the players they’ve sold? We’re challenging you to name the Blues’ 25 most expensive sales in history.

In order to help you out, we’ve given you the fee received (according to Transfermarkt) and the year that the transfer took place.

There are a few sneaky answers in here, so we’d be impressed if you managed to get full marks in the 15 minutes that we’ve allocated for this quiz.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try naming Chelsea’s top 35 Premier League appearance makers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every French player to appear for Chelsea in the Premier League?