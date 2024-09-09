Can you name every Chelsea player to score 20+ Premier League goals?

Chelsea have benefited from some wonderful forwards over the years – but can you name every one of their players to score 20 or more Premier League goals?

As befitting their elite club status, Chelsea have scored tons of goals during the Premier League era.

But it’s perhaps telling that despite having won five Premier League titles, Chelsea have only produced three Golden Boot winners. And two of those golden boots came in seasons when they did not lift the Premier League trophy.

Instead of ultra-prolific, glitzy goal-poachers, other players have had to step up and deliver the goals. This quiz reflects that perfectly.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed the number of goals each player scored as a clue. An asterisk denotes that the player is still currently with Chelsea.

The score to beat on this one is 25/31.

