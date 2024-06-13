Can you name Chelsea’s top 30 goalscorers of all time?

Chelsea have had some brilliant goalscorers who’ve helped them to numerous trophies over the years. The question is, can you name the best of them?

After Roman Abramovich’s takeover in 2003, Chelsea became one of the predominant teams in Europe, winning multiple titles and scoring countless goals along the way.

But long before that glory era, they boasted some terrific forwards who lit up the top tier of English football, the domestic cups and even European football.

What we want you to do here is name Chelsea’s top 30 goalscorers of all time. There are 31 names to get, with two players joint 30th on 59 goals in royal blue.

You’ll probably get the Blues legend pictured above that tops this list.

You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all and we’ve given you the number of goals they scored as a clue. You need to know your history for this one, it’s seriously tough.

