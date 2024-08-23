Can you name Chelsea’s top 40 Premier League appearance makers?

Chelsea have cemented themselves as one of the country’s leading clubs during the Premier League era – and several loyal servants helped them get there.

Back in 1992, Chelsea hadn’t won the league title in almost 40 years and had endured a number of spells outside of the top flight during the 1980s.

But the west Londoners embraced the increasingly cosmopolitan transfer market and enjoyed a string of cup successes during the first decade of the Premier League.

And Roman Abramovich’s takeover in 2003 turbo-charged the club’s fortunes. Chelsea lifted the league title on five separate occasions under Abramovich’s ownership and added two Champions League trophies for good measure.

While Chelsea have signed a number of flops during the last 30 years, they’ve also made some canny acquisitions that have formed the backbone of their golden era.

And we’ve given you 15 minutes to name the 40 players with the most Premier League appearances for Chelsea but have only listed the number of appearances each player made as a clue.

Full marks are achievable but this quiz isn’t as easy as you might expect. Spoiler alert: not one of these 40 players is currently contracted at Stamford Bridge.

