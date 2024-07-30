Can you name Chelsea’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?

Chelsea have had more than 165 different goalscorers in the Premier League – but can you name the top one for every initial?

There are no goalscorers with names beginning with Q, U, X or Y, but there are for every other letter of the alphabet.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of goals each player scored for Chelsea in the competition as a clue. An asterisk indicates the player is still at the club.

If this puts you in the mood for another Chelsea-themed challenge, why not try naming every player to score 20 or more Premier League goals for the Blues?

