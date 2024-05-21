Can you name Chelsea’s top scorer for every Premier League season?

While Chelsea have been one of the most successful clubs of the Premier League era, their triumphs have not always revolved around the goalscoring prowess of a prolific centre-forward.

Sure, Stamford Bridge has certainly been home to some super strikers, but the Blues have often relied on goals from midfield, too.

We’re challenging you to name Chelsea’s top scorer for every Premier League season since the competition was rebranded in 1992-93.

“I’m very fortunate in the fact I had great parents,” said the man pictured above, who unsurprisingly features prominently in this list, when he became Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer in 2013.

“My dad in a football sense put that work ethic into me and it’s kept me fit. I’ve felt fit this year and I had the ability to get into the six-yard box for the second goal.

“I’ve worked hard on my finishing in training and I think once I put those things together and go out to play, this sort of stuff can happen, and I’ve been fortunate enough to do it over such a period of time.”

It’s tougher than you might expect. If this gives you the taste for more, why not try to name every Chelsea manager in Premier League history?

