Can you name the clubs these 20 former West Ham stars are playing for in 2024?

West Ham have a plethora of former players still active across the world of football – but can you name where these 20 former Hammers are playing in 2024?

Thanks to a notoriously scattergun approach in the transfer market, West Ham have churned through players over the past decade-and-a-half, meaning their alumni are scattered across the globe.

But this task is tricky. If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t actually have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these former Hammers have ended up – you never know, there’s every chance you’ll get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because we’re not providing you with any clues for this one.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try and name West Ham’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name David Moyes’ 30 most-used players at West Ham?