Can you name Crystal Palace’s XI from their 3-3 draw with Liverpool in 2014?

On May 5, 2014, Liverpool’s hopes of winning a first Premier League title were all but extinguished after they threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The night that has since been dubbed ‘Crystanbul’ is a firm favourite of Manchester City fans, as it put the title in their control, and neutrals, as it made Luis Suarez cry.

We’ve given you the task of naming the 11 players that started for the Eagles that unforgettable night, as they shocked the Reds.

And, if this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Crystal Palace?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 20 defenders with the most assists in Prem history?