Can you name David Moyes’ 30 most-used players at Everton?

David Moyes has returned to Everton for a second spell as manager – but can you name his 30 most-used players in charge of the Toffees?

Moyes managed Everton between 2002 and 2013, transforming the club from relegation battlers to top-half staples and regular European competitors.

The Scot has returned to Goodison Park after a successful tenure at West Ham and we’d like you to name the 30 players he has used the most at Everton.

You’ve got 15 minutes and we’ve given you the number of appearances each player made under Moyes. An asterisk denotes that the player in question still plays for Everton.

Once you’ve completed this, see if you can also name every Everton player to score 15+ goals in the Premier League. That one will take some brainpower.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Everton manager in Premier League history?

