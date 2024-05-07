Can you name David Moyes’ 30 most-used players at West Ham?

David Moyes has transformed West Ham United from relegation battlers to European regulars – but can you name his 30 most-used players from his two spells at the London Stadium.

Moyes first joined the club in November 2017 and managed to save the Hammers from the drop before being replaced by Manuel Pellegrini.

But, once Pellegrini was sacked in 2019, Moyes returned to east London and has guided West Ham to two top seven finishes in the Premier League as well winning the Europa Conference League 2023 – the club’s first piece of silverware since 1980.

Moyes will leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 season, but his successor at the London Stadium will have a hard act to follow.

We’d like you to name the 25 Hammers players with the most appearances under Moyes’ management and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so. The score to beat from Planet Football’s resident West Ham fan is 29/31 (two players are tied in 30th place).

