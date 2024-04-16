Can you name Diego Simeone’s 30 most-used players at Atletico Madrid?

Diego Simeone has transformed Atletico Madrid in his own image during his 12-and-a-half years in charge – but can you name the 30 players he has used the most?

Simeone joined the La Liga club in December 2011 and has constantly been a thorn in the sides of Barcelona and Real Madrid, winning two La Liga titles in 2014 and 2021.

He’s also overseen the move from the Vicente Calderon to the Metropolitano and taken Atleti to two Champions League finals – making himself a legend for the red and white half of Madrid.

We’d like you to name Simeone’s 30 most-used lieutenants at Atleti and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so. We’ve given you the number of appearances each player has made, but that’s your only clue.

