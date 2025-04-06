Can you name the 11 earliest relegations in Premier League history?

Being relegated from the Premier League is bad enough, but these 11 teams all went down before Easter. Can you name them all?

This lot were so awful that they were cut adrift from the rest of the league and saw their relegation confirmed weeks before the end of the season.

We’ve given you 10 minutes and listed the date of each club’s relegation – rather than the matchday – as your clue.

If that gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name the 25 worst teams in Premier League history? There’ll be plenty of crossover, for sure.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to be relegated from the Premier League?