England have suffered more traumatic penalty shoot-out defeats than most other nations – but can you name the 16 unfortunate players to have missed from the spot for England at a major tournament?

The Three Lions have been eliminated from tournaments in 1990, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006, 2012 and 2020 after losing a shoot-out and even their triumph over Colombia in 2018 saw one England player miss their spot kick.

We’ve given you five minutes for this quiz, as we’re sure the names will be easy to recall, and the year in which each player failed to score their penalty.

If this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at Planet Football’s ultimate England quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name England’s 20 youngest debutants since 2000?