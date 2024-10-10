Can you name England’s top post-war goalscorer for every initial?

The England men’s national team have seen some fabulous goalscorers over the years – but can you name their top scorer for every initial in the Three Lions’ history?

This is a supreme test of your football knowledge – and one that isn’t as easy as you might think.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of goals each player scored for England as a clue.

There are no entries for the letters Q, X or Z, but there are still 24 to get as two players beginning with W are tied. An asterisk indicates the player is still playing for their country.

If this is too easy for you – in which case, we doff our hats – then you might want to try our challenge of naming every one-cap wonder for England since 2000.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 95 players to have scored for England since 2000?