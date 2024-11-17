Can you name England’s Xl from Harry Kane’s debut in 2015?

On 27 March, 2015, Harry Kane made his senior England debut in a UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying match against Lithuania – but can you remember the rest of his team-mates that day?

Kane was named on the bench by Roy Hodgson and watched on as England secured a 3-0 lead at Wembley. He was then brought on in the 71st minute and made an immediate impact by scoring 79 seconds into his debut.

The Tottenham striker is now England’s all-time top scorer, but we’re asking you to remember the Xl from that game against Lithuania.

If you’re looking for another challenge after this, why not have a go at naming England’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score for England under Gareth Southgate?