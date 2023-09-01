On September 1, 2001, England produced one of their greatest performances to beat Germany 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier.

Carsten Jancker put Germany in front after just six minutes but the Three Lions completed a stunning turnaround at the Olympiastadion.

England’s No.10 stole the headlines with a brilliant hat-trick while a midfielder and his strike partner also got on the scoresheet.

“I remember coming into the dressing room buzzing at half-time,” former England physio Gary Lewin told us. “All the talk was, ‘Keep it tight, keep it tight. They’re going to have to come out.’ But Sven said, ‘Keep it tight, but if we have the chance to get at them, get at them.’

“We started the second half and we scored quite early, after three of four minutes. Then it goes 3-1. They made a couple of substitutions and you knew they were going to go for it, but we picked them off.

“It wasn’t too dissimilar to what they did to us in 2010 [when Germany beat England 4-1 at the last-16 stage of the World Cup] when we were 2-1 down at half-time – we had a go at them in the second half and they just picked us off. So then we scored two goals to make it 5-1.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson was the England manager for that historic game and we’re asking you to remember the Xl that he selected.

