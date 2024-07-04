Can you name the English league leaders on every General Election day since 1945?

Britain has had 22 General Elections since the end of the Second World War – but can you name the team on top of the English top flight for every one of them?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and both the month and year of each General Election since 1945. Your task is to name the best football side in England at that exact moment.

For elections that were held over the summer, we’re asking you to name the team which won the league in the previous season. For 1945, we’re asking you to name the league champions in 1938-39 before football was suspended for the war.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another, then why not have a go at naming the top English goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win the English league title?