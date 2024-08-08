Can you name Everton’s top Premier League appearance maker for every initial?

Everton have played in every single Premier League season – but can you name their top appearance maker for every initial in the competition?

No player with a surname beginning with Q has played for the Toffees in the Premier League, but that still leaves 25 players to get – and it’s harder than you might imagine.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of appearances each player made for Everton in the competition as a clue. An asterisk indicates the player is still at the club.

