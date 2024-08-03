Can you name Everton’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?

More than 160 different players have scored for Everton in the Premier League – but can you name their top goalscorer for every initial in the competition?

No player with a surname beginning U or X has scored for the Toffees in the Premier League, but that still leaves 24 players to get – and it’s harder than you might imagine.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of goals each player scored for Everton in the competition as a clue. An asterisk indicates the player is still at the club.

If you’re looking for another challenge after this, why not have a go at naming every Everton manager in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Everton’s top goalscorer from every Premier League season?