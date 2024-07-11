Can you name every £10m+ player Sir Alex Ferguson signed for Man Utd?

Sir Alex Ferguson was happy to sanction a big-money transfer if necessary during his 27 years as Manchester United manager, signing a total of 20 players for £10million or more.

United were the richest club in the country for a large chunk of Ferguson’s reign at Old Trafford and they regularly flexed their financial muscles to bring in top players.

Also, United were regularly reigning Premier League champions and Ferguson knew the importance of strengthening his squad while on a high.

Not every player in this quiz was a success at United; in fact, some were expensive flops that proved Ferguson was just as human as everyone else.

But there are still plenty of club legends to name here, players that lived up to their reputations and became heroes for the United faithful. After all, Ferguson was able to spot a player that could cope with the pressure of playing for United.

Your challenge is set; name every player United signed for £10million or more under Ferguson. There’s 20 to get and the only clue we’ve given you is the year the transfer occured.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 18/20 but we’re expecting full marks from United fans. You’ve got 15 minutes to do exactly that.

Good luck

