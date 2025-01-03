Can you name every African player to represent Liverpool in the Premier League?

Liverpool have had several African players turn out for them over the years – but how many of them can you remember?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to see if you can name every player from the continent to appear in the Premier League for the Reds.

If they only appeared for the club in other competitions, we’re not counting them here. And for the avoidance of any debate, we’re classing their country as the one they’ve represented at international level.

To help you out we’ve even given you the specific nation, while an asterisk denotes that the player currently plays for the club. You’re not getting any further clues like goals or appearances. Sorry.

