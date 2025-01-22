Can you name every African player to score 10+ Champions League goals?

The Champions League has been graced by some outstanding African footballers since 1992 but can you name every player from the continent that has scored 10 or more goals in the competition?

Several of the best players in Champions League history have come from Africa.

Fans of Premier League clubs will be able to recall their fair share of African greats who have transported their domestic form onto European club football’s biggest stage.

But there are plenty of other names who have also been prolific – both those from the competition’s early days and those who have excelled over recent seasons.

And, as the most recent Africa Cup of Nations demonstrated, the depth and breadth of talent across the continent is growing all the time, which gives us a pleasingly varied list of names.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name all the African players who have managed 10 or more goals in the Champions League over the past three decades. We’ve given you each player’s nationality to make your task a touch easier.

There are some really tough ones to get here, so consider our eyebrows raised if anyone gets full marks.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not have a crack at naming the 20 players with the most Champions League assists of all time?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every South American player to have scored 15+ CL goals?