Can you name every American to provide 5+ Premier League assists?

The Premier League has become an increasingly common destination for players from the United States – but can you name every player from the States to provide five or more assists in the competition?

America was represented in the Premier League in the inaugural season back in 1992, and there have been plenty of heroes from across the Atlantic Ocean in the intervening years – as is evident with the list of the highest assist makers from the USA.

You’ve got 10 minutes to try to name every American player to provide five or more assists in Premier League history. We’ve given you the number of assists and each club they player in question represented.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 8/9 and an asterisk denotes a player currently active in the Premier League.

