Can you name every Arsenal player to score under Mikel Arteta?

Forty different players have scored for Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took charge in 2019 – but how many of them can you name?

The Gunners have improved immeasurably since Arteta replaced Unai Emery, playing some thrilling attacking football over recent seasons.

Arteta has transformed the squad at his disposal, phasing out the old guard and making several canny signings that have elevated Arsenal from mid-table irrelevancy to Premier League challengers.

So we’re challenging you to name every player to score under the Spaniard. You’ve got 15 minutes on the clock and only the total number of goals as a clue.

If you want another challenge after this, why not try and name every player Arsene Wenger used in his last season at Arsenal?

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 20 youngest Premier League debutants?