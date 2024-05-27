Can you name every Barcelona manager since 2000?

Barcelona have had 14 different managers since the turn of the millennium – but how many of those can you name?

Two of those managers famously won trebles with the Blaugrana, but not all of them were successful. You’ve got 15 minutes to try to name them all, with only the years served as boss given as a clue.

“You can’t lose or draw games at Barcelona,” the man who has just left Barcelona said in November 2021.

“You have to win them all. This is the most difficult club in the world [to be at] because you don’t just have to win, you also have to play well.”

Our score to beat for this one is 12/14. If this gives you the bug to try another quiz, why not try and name Barca’s top ‘not Messi’ scorer for every season since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

