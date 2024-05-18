Can you name every Bolton player to score 10+ Premier League goals?

Fans of a certain age will remember when Bolton Wanderers were consistently punching above their weight in the Premier League – and we’d like you to name their most prolific goalscorers in the competition.

Their gravity-defying run of top-half finishes in the 2000s was masterminded by Sam Allardyce, who was an early pioneer of Prozone and scouring the transfer market for canny signings.

As a result, there are plenty of names that’ll bring a smile to neutral faces and wistful tears to Wanderers fans as you try this quiz. You’ve got 15 minutes and the number of goals each player scored as your clue.

