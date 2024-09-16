Signing a Brazilian player is always an alluring prospect for football supporters. Sadly for Arsenal fans, they may want to forget a number of their samba stars over the years.

In total, 13 Brazilian players have appeared in the Premier League for the Gunners since 1992, with some making a much more positive impression than others.

The 13 names on this list range from legendary to legendarily bad, but most of them left an impression one way or another.

From those who proudly represented the club in Arsene Wenger’s glory years, to others who struggled to make their mark under Unai Emery, most of these are pretty memorable players – so we’re expecting strong scores here.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to try to name them all, with the number of Premier League appearances they made for the club, as well as their respective goal tallies, given as clues.

An asterisk denotes the player remains on the books at the Emirates.

