The Ballon d’Or has been won by a Brazilian footballer five times in history – can you name each and every one to have claimed the prestigious award in this short and sweet quiz?

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior was hoping to add his name to the list of Brazilian football royalty that have lifted France Football’s legendary Golden Ball award.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be for Vinicius last year. He narrowly finished as the runner-up to Rodri, causing an almighty reaction in the Spanish and Brazilian media.

It won’t be much consolation to Vini, but Barcelona’s Raphinha is the current frontrunner to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

We’ve given you just five minutes and your only clue is the year in which each player won it. The fella pictured above features twice.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try and name all 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d’Or?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.