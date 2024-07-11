Can you name every British and Irish player to appear in La Liga since 2000?

Some high-profile players from the British Isles have played in La Liga – but can you name every British and Irish player to have done so since 2000?

We have given you 15 minutes to try and have listed the club(s) each player represented and the number of appearances they made in Spain’s top flight. There are 22 names to get and an asterisk denotes a player currently active in La Liga.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try and name the top scorer for every La Liga season since 1990.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 players Real Madrid have signed from the Prem?