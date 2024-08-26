Can you name every British player to play for Real Madrid since 1990?

Real Madrid have only fielded six British players since 1990 – and you really should be able to name all of them within five minutes.

We’ve only given you the position and number of appearances each player made as clues, with the real test being how quickly you can complete this challenge.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not have a go at naming the 25 players Real Madrid have signed from the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Real Madrid’s top 30 goal scorers of all time?

