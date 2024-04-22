Can you name every British player to score in El Clasico since 1970?

Some of the best British players in football history have made their mark on El Clasico – but can you name every Brit to have scored in the fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid since 1970?

You’ve got five minutes to name all eight players have notched in arguably the biggest club fixture in world football and we’ve given you the number of goals each player scored as your only clue.

If you want another challenge after this, then try and name every player to play for both Madrid and Barca since 1990.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Madrid’s top ‘not CR7’ scorer every season since 2000?