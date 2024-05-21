Can you name every Chelsea manager in Premier League history?

Including caretakers, 28 different managers have taken charge of Chelsea in the Premier League – but how many of them can you name?

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs of the Premier League, winning the title on five occasions – 2005, 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2017.

They’ve also won domestic and continental trophies on a seemingly annual basis, while fielding some of the best players of their generation.

But their glory has been underpinned by a willingness to dispense with managers when results are slightly on the turn – something that has no doubt played a part in the departure of Mauricio Pochettino (you can have him for free).

The Argentine coach is the latest casualty in their managerial merry-go-round, leaving by mutual consent just one year into a two-year deal with the option for a third.

It means Todd Boehly and co are now looking for the fourth permanent manager to manage the club since they completed their takeover in 2022, with the club struggling to steer clear of chaos.

While there was once method to the madness, these days it all feels a bit too mental. However, it does make for a fiendishly difficult quiz, especially when including all of the various interim bosses Chelsea have called upon down the years.

To help you out, we have given you the year(s) in which they were at the helm and whether they were a permanent manager or not.

