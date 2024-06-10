Can you name every city to host a European Championship match since 1996?

Cities across Europe have hosted matches in the continent’s premier international tournament since 1996 – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 20 minutes to name every host city at the Euros in the modern era, with the year and country as your only clues. This is tough, but some nerds will inevitably get full marks.

The 10 host cities for Euro 2024 are also included in this quiz, giving you a total of 67 to name. Our geography whizz in the Planet Football office scored 64/67 – with only spelling errors denying them full marks.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, you might want to try our challenge of naming the most capped player for these 25 European nations?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

