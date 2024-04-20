Can you name every club to appear in an FA Cup semi-final since 2000?

The FA Cup is the oldest domestic cup competition in world football and arguably its most famous – but can you name every side that’s enjoyed a cup run since the turn of the century?

Thirty-three different clubs have reached the last four of the competition since the 2000-01 season and we’d like you to name as many as possible.

You’ll get the majority of the Premier League big-hitters, but there more than a few lower-league curveballs to keep things interesting. You’ve got the year of each club’s last appearance as a clue and 15 minutes to complete your mission.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, try and name the top scorer from every FA Cup season since 2000-01.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every FA Cup-winning captain since 1990?