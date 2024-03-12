Can you name every club Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against in the Champions League?

Nobody has scored more goals in the Champions League than Cristiano Ronaldo, but can you name every single side he managed to find the net against?

We’re sure you’ll be able to guess most of the giants that Ronaldo has memorably slayed, but it gets a bit more difficult when you have to think about the relative minnows of the group stages. The Portugal forward has scored 141 Champions League goals in total.

We’ve listed the clubs in order of the number of goals conceded against the great man. You’ve got 15 minutes and our score to beat from the Planet Football office is 32/38.

If this puts you in the mood for another Ronaldo-related test, why not try and name every club Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 5+ goals against?

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 35 top goalscorers in Champions League history?