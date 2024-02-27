Can you name every club Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 5+ goals against?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best goalscorers in football history, but can you name every club he has scored five or more goals against?

Ronaldo has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs – including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus – scoring an obscene amount of goals everywhere he has been.

You should also remember that the Portugal forward also put several continental sides to the sword with his exploits in the Champions League – and there are also a few Saudi clubs in this quiz too.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the number of goals Ronaldo scored against each club. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 54/63.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at naming the top 30 goalscorers in Champions League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 28 Man Utd players to score 10+ goals in a Premier League season?