Can you name every club Erling Haaland has scored against for Man City?

Erling Haaland has been a goalscoring sensation since arriving at Manchester City in the summer of 2022 – but can you name every side he has scored against for the club?

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and name as many as you can, while the only clue you’re getting is the total number of goals Haaland scored against each club in question.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try naming Manchester City’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Man City’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?