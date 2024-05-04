Can you name every club in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 in 2023-24?

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name all 76 clubs competing in La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 in 2023-24. Are you up to the challenge?

We’ve listed the teams in alphabetical order and divided them up into each division, which should make things slightly easier, but that’s all the help you’re getting we’re afraid.

Chances are you’ll know the powerhouses that dominate the Champions League places and the reigning champions of the major European leagues, but things get trickier when it comes to the newly-promoted sides and other lowly minnows that punch above their weight to compete with those at the top.

But, if you know your geography or an aficionado of European football, you’ll surely relish the challenge of naming every side in the top-flights of France, Germany, Italy and Spain. We hope you’ve been paying attention to the Europa League over the years.

Our score to beat from this one is 61/76 and we’ll be seriously impressed if you can manage full marks on this one. We’ve given you 15 minutes to name as many as you can.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try naming every manager to have won the Champions League.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 42 clubs to appear in a European Cup final?