Can you name every club to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League?

Liverpool are modern Champions League heavyweights, but have only won the competition twice. Can you name every side that has knocked them out?

There are 17 entries to get and you’ve got 10 minutes to complete this task. We’ve given you the season and the round where the Reds have fallen, including the group stage exits of 2002, 2009 and 2014.

Once you’ve given that a go, why not try and name every manager to reach a Champions League final since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers of all time?