Can you name every club to knock Man City out of the Champions League?

Manchester City are modern Champions League heavyweights, but have only won the competition once. Can you name every side that has knocked them out?

There are 10 teams in total to get and you’ve got 5 minutes to complete this task. We’ve given you the season and the round where City have fallen, but we’ve not included the group stage exits of 2012 and 2013.

Once you’ve given that a go, why not try and name every manager to reach a Champions League final since 2000?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score in Champions League for Man City?